MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local attorneys representing Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy are scheduled to hold a press conference in Memphis at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

The response comes two days after a petition filed in Shelby County court by Michael Oher, seeking to dissolve a conservatorship between Oher and the family.

The Tuohys took in Oher when he was in high school, playing football for Briarcrest Christian School in suburban Memphis. Oher went on to a career in the NFL.

The story became the subject of the Oscar-winning movie “The Blind Side,” which has made more than $300 million worldwide.

Oher alleges the Tuohy family never adopted him as promised, and instead exploited him for their financial gain. The Tuohys have denied that, and said Oher is attempting a “shakedown.”