NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — As the nation honors Presidents’ Day, we’re taking a closer look at the three U.S. presidents who once called Tennessee home.

Andrew Jackson was the seventh president of the United States, serving from 1829 to 1837. He was a Major General in the Tennessee Militia, was known for getting into duels, and survived the first assassination attempt of a sitting president in 1835. His legacy is preserved at “The Hermitage,” which was his home, now museum.

James K. Polk was the eleventh president of the United States, serving from 1845 to 1849. He was known as “The Dark Horse,” and last of the Jacksonians. He also served as the Governor of Tennessee prior to his presidential term, and he is buried at Tennessee’s State Capitol. His legacy is preserved at a museum in Columbia.

Andrew Jackson (Courtesy of Tennessee State Library and Archives)

James K. Polk (Courtesy Tennessee State Library and Archives)

Andrew Johnson (Courtesy of Tennessee State Library and Archives)

Andrew Johnson was the seventeenth president of the United States, serving from 1865 to 1869. He gained office following the assassination of President Abraham Lincoln. He was impeached by the House of Representatives in 1868 but acquitted in the Senate. He also served as Tennessee’s governor prior to his time in the White House.