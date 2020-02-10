Live Now
WATCH: Good Morning Nashville
1  of  4
Closings
Lewis County Schools Smith County Schools Trousdale County Schools Van Buren County Schools

Lawmakers introduce bill to make Holy Bible Tennessee’s official state book

Tennessee News

by: WJHL web staff

Posted: / Updated:
Bible Christianity Generic_41794

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A renewed push is underway in Nashville to make the Holy Bible the official state book of Tennessee.  

Sen. Mark Pody (R–Lebanon) and Rep. Jerry Sexton (R–Bean Station) introduced the legislation in their respective chambers last week.

You can read the bills here: SB 2696 and HB 2778.

This is the first time since 2016 that lawmakers have proposed this type of legislation. During that time, then-Governor Bill Haslam vetoed the proposal and said it violated a clause in the First Amendment.  

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Community Calendar