KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A freshman member of the University of Tennessee women’s basketball team was charged with underage driving while impaired last month after officers found her passed out behind the wheel of a running car.

Lady Vols freshman point guard Brooklynn Miles, 18, faces one misdemeanor count of driving while impaired after her arrest on Feb. 21, hours after Tennessee’s loss to top-ranked South Carolina.

Officers responded to the intersection of Volunteer Boulevard and Cumberland Avenue around 3 a.m. where Miles was observed passed out behind the wheel of a running car while it was in drive. The car rolled across the intersection and struck the side of the Aspen Heights apartment building before officers could safely make contact.

The driver remained unresponsive after the vehicle struck the building and attempts by officers to wake her by knocking loudly on the windows. As an officer used a window punch to break the rear driver window, crawl into the vehicle and place it in park she remained asleep.

After removing her from the vehicle, officers reported the driver displayed obvious signs of intoxication such as slurred speech, difficulty standing on her own and an odor of alcohol.

An arrest report states that Miles consented to provide a blood test for chemical testing and the vehicle was towed to the city impound lot.

The Frankfort, Kentucky, native has appeared in 30 games for the Lady Vols this season, including earning SEC Freshman of the Week honors in mid-December. She did not appear Tennessee’s 86-84 home victory over Mississippi State just days after the incident.

Lady Vols coach Kellie Harper told reporters following the game that Miles did not play due to disciplinary reasons. She returned to the rotation three days later, playing 21 minutes in a 57-54 loss to LSU.

“We are aware of the situation, and the matter has been addressed internally,” a university spokesperson said in a statement to WATE.

She is scheduled to appear in court on April 29.