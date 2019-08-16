KPD: Criminal, DCS investigation underway for 6-month-old boy found dead in parked car

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The investigation into the death of a 6-month-old boy who was found in a parked car last week is ongoing, according to police.

The Tennessee Department of Children’s Services confirmed with WATE 6 On Your Side Friday that the child was a 6-month old boy, and, the family of the deceased boy had no prior history with DCS.

Knoxville police’s Criminal Investigations Division, the TN Department of Children’s Services and the Knox County Regional Forensics Office are all involved in the joint investigation, according to Knoxville Police Department.

KPD released a statement Thursday afternoon concerning the investigation, stating the multiple agencies involved and concluding that they cannot release any new information on the incident or the circumstances surrounding it.

A young child was reportedly found deceased inside a car parked at a North Knoxville grocery store on Friday.

The child had been in the car for an unknown amount of time. Resuscitation efforts by first responders were not successful and the child was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Due to the age of the child and the involvement of the Department of Children’s Service, we simply can’t release any additional information until the case is complete,” stated KPD spokesman Scott Erland in the release. “…we can’t talk about the case until we know the full scope of it.” SCOTT ERLAND, KNOXVILLE POLICE DEPT. COMMUNICATIONS MANAGER

Erland also saying when the investigation is complete, the file will be turned over to the Knox County Attorney General’s Office.