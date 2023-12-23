KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Williemae Butler recalls life 100 years ago as if it happened yesterday.

Credit: Angela Henderlight

Butler was born in Cherokee, North Carolina, in a teepee, according to her family. Soon after, she was adopted by a railroad engineer and moved to Macon, Georgia. She was the oldest of two siblings, one brother, and one sister.

One of Butler’s fondest memories of her father was that he always had candy in his pocket for his children. She remembers his love for his family and his generosity towards others. Her daughter Joann shared that Butler learned these lessons from her father and passed them on to her and her siblings.

Butler enrolled in nursing school, graduated, and pursued her career as a surgical nurse at a Baptist hospital in Georgia.

Butler married and raised seven children. She has a special bond with her daughter Joann and her son Carl, whom she calls “Baby.” Carl drives his mother and sister wherever they need to go, ensuring their well-being.

Butler’s daughter enjoyed cooking with her mother and treasured the recipes passed down to her. They also loved working on puzzles and taking walks around the neighborhood. During their walks, her mother would point to a house and say, “I’ll own that house one day.”

Butler eventually bought the house and it is where she and her daughter currently reside.

Butler, the daughter of a train engineer, said she is surprised by the changes in the railroad industry since her childhood.

Butler said a few of her favorite activities include working on crossword puzzles, being the taste tester for Joann’s cooking, watching TV westerns such as Gunsmoke, and, most importantly, praising God in church.

Serving God is at the core of Butler’s life, and she attributes her long life to her trust in God.

When asked about the secret to a long life, Butler said, “Eat good food and serve God.”

Christmas Day is the perfect birthday for a woman like Butler because the holiday and she share many of the same attributes of generosity and faith. Merry Christmas, and Happy Birthday, Williemae Butler!