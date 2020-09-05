Knoxville selected as test market for return of Taco Bell’s quesalupa

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Taco Bell is bringing back a fan-favorite menu item for a test run in the Knoxville market ahead of a national return.

Taco Bell announced Thursday that they will begin testing the return of the quesalupa, a chalupa with a cheese-stuffed shell, at participating locations in the Knoxville market on September 24.

The announcement came along with news that the chain will thin its menu in early November to make way for several new items. Some of the items on the chopping block include the Mexican pizza, shredded chicken and pico de gallo. The old items are making way for two additions: the chicken chipotle melt and dragonfruit freeze.

Taco Bell first launched the quesalupa in 2016 with a massive marketing campaign that included a commercial during Super Bowl 50.

It’s not the first time Knoxville has been selected as a fast food test market. Last year, McDonald’s selected Knoxville along with Houston, Texas as testing grounds for a new chicken sandwich before its release nationally.