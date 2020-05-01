Investigators searching for missing woman said to be traveling to Crossville from Florida

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE/WKRN) — Multiple agencies are assisting in the search for a missing woman out of Florida who was supposed to be headed to Cumberland County.

According to officials, Victoria Johnson, 30, has not been seen since April 27. She was on a Greyhound bus from Tampa, Florida, destined for Crossville, Tennessee, but she didn’t reboard the bus at the Knoxville stop.

On Thursday, Knoxville Police Department confirmed there was evidence that Johnson went missing in Knoxville, and they were assisting in the search for her. Johnson has paranoid schizophrenia, and it is believed she was suffering a severe episode when she left Florida.

Johnson grew up in Nashville. She has no known connections in Crossville.

Johnson is described as a 30-year-old white female with brown hair and blue eyes. She is estimated to be 5-feet, 4-inches tall and weighs 80 pounds after losing a significant amount of weight.

Victoria Johnson. (Photo courtesy Briana Johnson)

Anyone with information is asked to call the Knoxville Police Department at 865-215-7450.