KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The parents of seven-month-old Braxton describe him as always smiling and playful. That same happy baby is continuing to amaze doctors after being diagnosed with an uncommon form of cancer at the age of almost two months.

“He got a lump in his jaw, and we took him to the doctor, he stayed two nights in the hospital,” his mother, Allexis England said.

Braxton has myelomonocytic leukemia, a discovery that was made after he had COVID at barely two weeks old. It’s a form of cancer that affects blood cells and this type of leukemia is usually seen in adults between the ages of 65-75, according to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

That’s why the parents were shocked when a lump in Braxton’s jaw appeared. Doctors believed it was an effect of contracting COVID.

“The lump in his jaw that they said was an infected lymph node actually turned out to be just a clump of leukemia cells clumped together in his jaw,” England said.

“The COVID brought it out to notice sooner,” Braxton’s father, Dawson Meadows said. “They said if he wouldn’t have gotten COVID it would’ve taken longer to realize he had it.”

After the chemo treatments, and after 18 days of receiving a bone marrow transplant, Braxton is continuing his fight in Nashville.

“You never really expect your kid to be sick when everyone is telling you he’s so happy and healthy, but then this all gets thrown at you and you’re just like what is he going through and what has he gone through with us not knowing,” England said.

However, both England and Meadows are staying positive as Braxton continues to reach new milestones through all that he’s facing.

“There is hope no matter the chances or the odds, there’s always going to be the light at the end of the tunnel, you just have to hope for the best,” England said.

Braxton’s journey is being tracked on his Facebook page.

To help Braxton on his journey, visit the GoFundMe account here. Those funds will go towards a hospitality house for Braxton’s parents to stay in for two months, along with other expenses.