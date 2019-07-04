Knoxville officer becomes a social media sensation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn (WATE) Two KPD officers take to Twitter to explain the new Hands-Free Law to the public, and now social media is lining up to get arrested by Officer White.

PSA: The new Hands Free Law officially goes into effect in Tennessee at midnight on Monday, July 1 pic.twitter.com/9uvTjgD5ad — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) June 28, 2019

Here’s just some of what twitter has said in response to the video:

“Is Officer White single? Asking for a friend.” “Where does the officer on the left patrol EXACTLY???” “What days and where does Officer White Work? I need him to personally explain this new law to me please.” “Can I get arrested by Officer White?” “If the only way to meet officer white is to text and drive then you already know what I’m doing” “*passes the cop on the left* *pulls out phone on purpose*”

If people are really ready to break the law to hang out with Officer White: the first citation for violating the Hands-Free Law comes along with a $50 fine, and by the third offense, you’re looking at $200 out of your pocket.