KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville family has adopted two siblings after fostering them for nearly three years.

Frank and Renetta Shreadrick have been fostering children for ten years, and also have two adult children and seven grandchildren. Siblings Ray and Luke would have been separated but the Shreadricks stepped in to foster them together.

“Ray and Luke, they came into our house a little over two years ago, almost three years ago as siblings, and they’ve been with us that long. We’ve nourished them, they’ve become part of our family,” Renetta said.

Being a part of the family became official on Tuesday.

“July 18, we finally adopted them, the whole family was there, and it was a great moment,” Renetta said.

Ray said she is happy to be able to stay with her little brother for good.

“It was good, we came into the system together, so I was happy we could stay together,” she said.

According to the siblings, if had not been for the Shreadricks, the brother and sister would not be living in the same house.

“I feel a little great and I got excited,” Luke said.

The Shreadricks said the five-year-old settled in immediately.

“He never met a stranger. That was the biggest part because you had to watch him because he never met a stranger. When we first got him, and they brought him to us to pick up, he jumped straight in the car he didn’t even know who we were,” Frank said.

They also took in another foster child, Genesis, who has now aged out of the system, but is continuing to live with them.

“It felt good to know that I can still be here and be around the younger kids and still be around them, I mean I feel good,” she said.

All the kids agree that they are a family.

“Per usual, you come into a new house, you don’t really talk to people, you don’t really get along, but we grew, I’ve been here for three years, we’re sisters,” Ray said.

If you ask Luke, it is perfect.

“Well, I like that they bring me stuff sometimes and I always like movies to watch and stuff,” he said.

In the future, Ray wants to join the military and Genesis is in beauty school and plans to move to Atlanta and open her own salon.