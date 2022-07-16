KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knox County Sheriff’s deputy has been arrested for DUI, according to a release from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

Officer Sean McElyea was arrested by the Knoxville Police Department Friday night. The next day, he was placed paid administrative leave by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. KCSO is conducting an internal investigation into his arrest.

Around 3:48 a.m., Knoxville Police responded to an single-car accident on Alcoa Highway near I40E where the Toyota truck severely damaged a guardrail, according to KPD. McElyea told the officer the vehicle belonged to him. He was also reported to have smelled of alcohol, have slurred speech and blood shot, watery eyes.

(Knox County Sheriff’s Office)

According to the report, McElyea admitted to having left a downtown bar. KPD said a receipt found in his pocket confirmed five drinks were purchased from the bar. McElyea refused to consent to a field sobriety test, and according to the report he implied that he was unable to perform the test because of his intoxication level. He also refused to consent to blood or breath testing, according to KPD.

KPD said a search warrant for blood testing was obtained, and McElyea was taken to UT Medical Center for blood testing.

McElyea is currently assigned to the KCSO’s juvenile transportation division. He began working for the sheriff’s office in September 2015.

Earlier this week, the Knoxville Police Department had two officers arrested in two separate incidents for DUI charges.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been updated with additional information.