Knox County closure of all bars now in effect

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Board of Health’s order to close all bars in the county is now in effect.

Sunday night was the last night to visit your favorite Knoxville bar. The regulation began at 12:01 a.m. on Monday. The new restriction on bars is set to run through Thursday, August 20 but health officials say it may be extended if necessary.

The board’s order says anyone found violating the mandate may have their alcohol license revoked or suspended.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST )

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

MORE COVERAGE