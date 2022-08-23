KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A pedestrian died after he chased a dog onto Lynn Garden Drive Monday, police report.

According to a release from the Kingsport Police Department (KPD), a Honda Odyssey minivan was driving north in the 900 block of Lynn Garden Drive around 1 p.m. when a pedestrian “suddenly ran into the roadway, directly into its path, chasing after a dog.”

The pedestrian was identified as Gordon Gale Johnson, 33, of Kingsport. The KPD reports the driver was unable to avoid hitting Johnson, who was seriously injured and transported to a nearby hospital.

The KPD reported that late in the afternoon, investigators were notified by medical professionals that Johnson had succumbed to his injuries and died while hospitalized.

The release noted the driver of the minivan was driving lawfully at the time of the crash. The driver was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation. No further details were released.