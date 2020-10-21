Kidnapping suspect, accomplice on the run in East Tennessee

MARION COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Detectives in Marion County are looking for a kidnapping suspect as well as a teenage girl believed to be his accomplice.

According to the 12th Judicial Drug Task Force, Rodsvin Caballero has active warrants in Tennessee and was a kidnapping suspect from a North Alabama case.

WTVC reported the Marion County Sheriff Bo Burnett said Caballero had kidnapped a girl in Scottsboro, Alabama, but the girl was rescued. Caballero was then accused of fleeing across state lines.

The task force also shared a photo of a juvenile female who was with the kidnapping suspect. Detectives said the female is not considered a victim at this time, but an accomplice.

Their last known location was the New Hope, TN and Long Island, AL area. Both were considered armed and dangerous. People are asked to not approach them but to call 911.