KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two juveniles have been arrested after the Knox County Sheriff’s Office says they admitted to shooting other children with splatter guns filled with gel balls. The TikTok social media is known as the “Orbeez Challenge.”

The KCSO said Thursday the two juveniles were arrested but did not address what they were charged with or if they were being held in jail. A KCSO spokesperson said the trend was popularized on the social media app TikTok.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

An investigation by the Juvenile Crimes Unit is ongoing.

The manufacturer of Orbeez has responded to reports of teenagers who may be misusing its water-absorbent beads, which are marketed as “squishy” sensory toys for children ages 5 and up.

“Orbeez are designed for educational, creative, and sensory play and are not intended to be used as projectiles or inserted in mechanisms,” wrote Spin Master, the maker of Orbeez, in a statement shared with NPR.

Spin Master added that it does not manufacture or sell any type of gun designed to fire its beads.

Spin Master, however, is still encouraging its customers to take the “Orbeez Challenge” on social media, although the company is merely suggesting that kids show off their Orbeez-based projects or playtime ideas online, rather than pelt each other with the beads.