Justin Timberlake returns to Memphis to perform during inauguration concert

In this image from video, Justin Timberlake performs during the Celebrating America event on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, following the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States. (Biden Inaugural Committee via AP)

Tonight, @AntClemons and I were deeply honored to perform our new song, BETTER DAYS, as a celebration of everything this administration represents. There’s a lot of work to do, but I’m feeling hopeful for this country. #Inauguration https://t.co/5UrUAeurxn pic.twitter.com/SyW0487Fp2 — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) January 21, 2021

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis native and multi-Grammy award winner Justin Timberlake returned to Memphis to perform during Joe Biden’s Inauguration TV special.

Timberlake alongside Ant Clemons performed “Better Days” inside of the Stax Records in Memphis.

And THANK YOU to my friends at @StaxAcademy for performing with us on your grounds in our hometown. This place nurtures the next generation of great soul communicators. And as we’ve learned this year, it’s those young voices that are so crucial to creating much needed change. 🙏🏻 — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) January 21, 2021

“The fact that the Stax Museum and Stax Music Academy were chosen by Justin Timberlake, Ant Clemons and the Presidential Inaugural Committee to represent Memphis, Tennessee in the 2021 presidential inauguration, speaks not only volumes about the power, magic, and timelessness of soul music, but also casts a bright light on the work we have been doing here at the Soulsville Foundation for more than 20 years now,” said Soulsville Foundation President and CEO Richard Greenwald.

The two performers were joined by students and alumni of Stax Music Academy, music education and youth development program, to perform with them.