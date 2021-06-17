Jumping dog may have caused fatal crash in East Tennessee, THP reports

BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A passenger was killed when her dog jumped into the driver’s lap, causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle and crash along an interstate in East Tennessee.

The crash was reported just before 8 a.m. Wednesday in Bradley County, east of Chattanooga.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said the 47-year-old driver, who is from Charleston, West Virginia, was traveling northbound. When she reached mile marker 18, her passenger’s dog jumped into her lap, then went onto the floorboard, a crash report states.

As the driver and passenger attempted to get the dog, troopers said the driver went off the road. She then overcorrected, causing the vehicle to roll approximately five times across the interstate, travel down an embankment and then into the tree line.

The passenger, identified in the crash report as 46-year-old Bethany Coleman, was killed. She was from Saint Albans, West Virginia.

The driver was also injured, but the extent of her injuries was not immediately known

The ABC affiliate in Chattanooga reports the dog was not hurt and was taken to the Bradley County Animal Shelter, so it could then be returned to family members.

The crash remains under investigation.