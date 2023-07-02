NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — No matter how cute your pet looks as they sit at your feet, begging for a taste of people food during the Fourth of July barbecue, you need to resist the urge to throw them a bone (or anything else from the table).

Not only are many classic summer dishes toxic to dogs and other animals, but they could also send your furry friend to the emergency vet with a bowel obstruction, according to experts.

“Obstructions happen when a pet eats something that can’t be digested, and it ends up getting stuck in their stomach or gut,” VCA Animal Hospitals explained. “Signs of an obstruction include persistent vomiting, lack of appetite, lethargy and abdominal pain (which may look like hunching or whining). These blockages are life-threatening and typically require surgery to remove the stuck item.”



VCA Animal Hospitals provided a list of five common barbecue foods most likely to cause obstructions in dogs:

Bones

Corn cobs

Watermelon rinds A watermelon’s seed-free fruit serves as a cool and juicy treat for dogs, but you need to cut it off the indigestible rind.

Avocado pits

Peach pits

As for cats, the primary concern when it comes to barbecues is the danger of feeding raw meat to felines. According to VCA, raw meat can be contaminated with germs that cause disease, like salmonella, listeria, or E. coli.

“Some cats can get sick from the contaminated food, and some will seem fine but shed the problematic bacteria in their stool. This can spread infection to people and other pets in the household,” VCA said. “Disease in people can range from mild to severe. People with the highest risk of serious disease are the very old, very young and immunocompromised.”

Between the dangers of poisoning and the risk of an obstruction, experts recommend keeping any table foods away from your pet. That means quickly clearing up any unattended leftovers, as well as keeping your trash cans tightly covered to thwart your animal’s attempts to sneak some human food.

In addition to potentially fatal foods, there are other substances often present at summer celebrations that could prove toxic for animals, as explained by the ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center:

Never leave alcoholic drinks unattended where your pet can reach them. If they ingest alcohol, the animal could become very intoxicated, weak, and severely depressed; could go into a coma; and, in severe cases, could die from respiratory failure.

Don’t apply any sunscreen or insect repellent on your pet unless it is specifically labeled for animal use. Ingesting sunscreen products can lead to drooling, vomiting, diarrhea, excessive thirst, and lethargy. Misusing insect repellent that contains DEET can result in neurological problems.

Keep matches and lighter fluid out of your pet’s reach. Certain types of matches contain chlorates, which could potentially damage blood cells, make it difficult to breathe, or cause kidney disease. Lighter fluid can be irritating to skin, it can lead to gastrointestinal irritation and central nervous system depression if ingested, and it can result in the development of aspiration pneumonia and breathing problems if inhaled.

Don’t accessorize or allow your pet to play with glow jewelry. Even though the luminescent substance inside these pieces is not highly toxic, an animal could experience excessive drooling or gastrointestinal irritation if they consume it, not to mention a potential intestinal blockage from swallowing large pieces of the plastic containers.

Keep citronella candles, insect coils, and tiki torch oil products out of your pet’s reach. If ingested, they can cause stomach irritation and possibly central nervous system depression. If inhaled, the oils can lead to aspiration pneumonia.

Not only could a lit firework leave your pet with burns, but the firework’s packaging or material could obstruct the intestinal tract or expose the animal to potentially toxic substances, like potassium nitrate, arsenic, and other heavy metals. Therefore, you should keep your furry friend away from the area when using fireworks, and pick up the used fireworks before letting them back into the area.

Despite the stormy weather passing through Middle Tennessee lately, summer festivities still draw a lot of people and their pets outside, exposing them to different types of plants — both ornamental and garden plants — as well as the substances used to take care of the greenery. Protect your pet by identifying possibly harmful plants in a yard or garden ahead of time and keeping an eye on them while outside. After all, even non-toxic plants can upset an animal if ingested. If you’re applying herbicides or insecticides to your yard, as is common practice in warmer weather, follow the directions on the packaging and keep your pet away from the area being treated until it is dry or has been appropriately watered. Fertilizer exposures, which are more common in the summer, are typically not serious, but they can result in an upset stomach upset and should still be treated. In order to prevent this, keep fertilizers out of reach and your pet out of the treated area until it is dry.



If you think your pet has eaten something toxic, you need to call the Pet Poison Helpline at 1-800-213-6680 or the ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center at 888-426-4435 immediately.