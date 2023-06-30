NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — For dogs, cats, and other furry friends who are afraid of fireworks and thunderstorms, summer can be a tough season.

“Dogs can have unpredictable reactions to noisy fireworks, large crowds and other unfamiliar sights and sounds at parades, community events or even in your own backyard during holiday celebrations,” said Erin Askeland, the animal and health behavior expert for Camp Bow Wow, North America’s largest doggy day care and boarding franchise. “Holiday events may overstimulate dogs, causing them to panic and run away. To prevent the heartbreak of a missing pet, pet parents should take precautions with their furry family members when planning holiday activities.”

However, you can help your furry friends stay happy and relaxed through all the crash-bangs of summer by preparing them ahead of time, and then supporting them through the chaos. VCA Animal Hospitals and Camp Bow Wow offered the following recommendations:

Advance preparation: Set up a safe space where your pet can retreat and feel secure. Choose a spot in your home where your furry friend likes to relax, but will also buffer the sights and sounds of the thunderstorms or fireworks, like a walk-in closet or a room with blackout curtains. Then, fill the space with comfortable beds, favorite toys, and treats.

You should also encourage your pet to go to the safe space. With repetition, they will learn to seek out their happy place on their own. Start behavioral training. A key step in helping your pet overcome their fear is desensitizing them to loud noises. You can play the sounds of a thunderstorm or fireworks very quietly for a minute or two at a time while giving them plenty of love and treats, thus creating positive associations with the sound. Gradually increase the volume and length of time you play the noise over time so your furry friend can keep growing more comfortable with it. Pick out calming supplements and aids. There are several natural supplements designed to reduce anxiety for animals, but other aids, such as pheromones, can also help create a sense of calm. Visit your veterinarian. If your pet has had severe reactions to loud noise in the past, share your concerns with your vet so they can offer personalized training advice or recommend anti-anxiety medications.

Day-of support: Make sure your pet gets some exercise early in the day, before the crowded and noisy festivities get underway. If you’re planning to give your furry friend supplements or anti-anxiety medications, do so before the crashes and bangs begin in order to help the animal relax and reduced their reactivity. Leave music playing in your pet’s safe space to block the booms. Closing all the windows and doors in the house will also help muffle the noise, as well as prevent your pet from escaping if they get scared. Distract your furry friend from the noise by pulling out their favorite toys, stuffing toys with treats, or giving them a long-lasting chew. Don’t make a fuss. When your pet is distressed, your first instinct may be to comfort them, but excessive comforting may reward their behavior or validate their fears. You can give them a few calm pats, but other than that, you should carry on as if nothing special is happening, allowing your worry-free demeanor to reassure your furry friend.



According to the ASPCA, one in five pets go missing after being scared by loud noises. As a result, thousands of pets are reported missing across the U.S. during the week of Fourth of July.

Therefore, make sure your animal companion is wearing a collar and ID tags at all times, their microchip is registered with all current information, and you have a current photo of them handy in case they do run off.