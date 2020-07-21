Judge won’t block 3 Tennessee vote-by-mail laws for primary

FILE – In this May 27, 2020, file photo, a voter drops off their mail-in ballot prior to the primary election, in Willow Grove, Pa. The civic ritual of casting a ballot has been disrupted by a global pandemic and dramatically animated by social unrest. And If the results of a frustrating, chaotic primary in Georgia are a measure, the notion of democracy itself will also be on the ballot in the November election. Congress is now considering sending $3.6 billion to states to help facilitate safe and fair elections as part of another round of relief funds to recover from the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – A federal judge will not block three Tennessee laws dealing with absentee voting for the Aug. 6 primary election amid the coronavirus pandemic, saying the groups that sought the action should have requested it earlier.

U.S. District Judge Eli Richardson in Nashville issued the order Tuesday on the laws that keep first-time voters who registered by mail from voting absentee, bar the unsolicited distribution of requests for applications for absentee ballots by non-election workers, and spell out a signature verification process for those voters. Richardson wrote that he will still consider whether to block the laws for the November election.

