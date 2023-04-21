Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect information from Boswell’s appearance in court on April 21.

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Megan Boswell, the Sullivan County mother charged with murdering her toddler daughter, appeared in court Friday morning at 9 a.m.

On Friday, Judge Goodwin listed the following reasons to deny the previous request by Boswell’s legal team for her to wear civilian clothes.

“The state points out correctly that no jury has been selected to hear this case at this time and any prejudice that might arise can be fleshed out during voir dire.”

“This Court does not find that this defendant [Boswell] should be treated any differently than any other inmate in the Sullivan County Jail.”

“The defense has not provided any case or statute that specifically requires the relief [request] sought.”

Boswell faces more than a dozen charges, including two counts of felony murder, in connection to the death of her daughter, Evelyn Boswell, who was reportedly last seen alive by family members in late 2019.

In a September 2022 hearing, Goodwin denied Boswell’s request for a new attorney citing a “difference of opinions” with her court-appointed attorney, Brad Sproles. In that same appearance, a pathologist testified that Evelyn died of asphyxiation.

The following month, Sproles withdrew from the case and Gene Scott was appointed all in the same hearing.

Photo of Evelyn Boswell, Courtesy of Megan Boswell

Evelyn was the subject of a weeks-long AMBER alert with searches that spanned several states in 2020. Her body was found on a family member’s property on March 6 of that year.

Boswell will appear in court again on August 4 at 9 a.m.

Visit the Justice for Evelyn tab on WJHL.com for previous coverage of the case.