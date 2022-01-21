BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The mother of deceased toddler Evelyn Boswell appeared in Sullivan County Criminal Court for a status hearing Friday.

Boswell’s attorney, Brad Sproles, told Judge Jim Goodwin that Boswell was not a flight risk and asked that her bond be reduced. Boswell’s bond had previously been set at $1 million.

District Attorney General Barry Staubus argued saying that due to the decision to seek enhanced punishment and the development of Megan’s charges, her bond should not be lowered.

Judge Goodwin said given the evidence presented and the indictments against Boswell, her bond will not be reduced. Goodwin said the passage of time during which Boswell has been in custody is not sufficient enough to warrant any change to her bond.

Staubus also asked for a date to be set for responses to several motions filed by the state. Goodwin set a deadline of May 1 for Sproles to deliver a response regarding their plans to use mental health as a defense.

Megan Boswell faces multiple charges related to the death of her daughter, 15-month-old Evelyn, whose remains were discovered on family property in March 2020 two weeks after the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) launched an AMBER Alert.

These charges include two counts of felony murder, several counts of false reports and aggravated child abuse, among others.

Boswell’s trial is scheduled for Sept. 26. The next hearing related to the case is set for April 7.

