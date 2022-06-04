GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — A Michigan family visiting Gatlinburg was in for a surprise when they spotted a bear breaking into their pickup.

The bear open the door to their pickup while the family watched from inside the cabin. The bear eventually found a bag of M&M inside the vehicle and goes on its way. 14-year-old Mason Dodd caught the incident on tape. Dodd said this incident has led his family to start locking their pickup’s door now.

“My stepdad, he needed a lesson because he never locks doors. So that was good for him. He never locks his doors anywhere, and the lady told him to but he didn’t so the bear got the advantage of him,” said Dodd.

Wildlife officials are reminding everyone to take the necessary steps to keep food out of the reach of bears, even if it is just rolling up car windows and locking your doors.

Dodd and his family also attempted to scare off the bear by using pots and pans to make a lot of noise.

If you encounter a bear, there are several tips to keep in mind. First off, never approach bears, never feed a bear, and do not leave food or trash unattended. In addition, making a lot of noise is a good way to scare away a bear.