IT company’s $27 million investment to create 300+ jobs at new Knoxville location

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – State and local leaders announced Friday that global IT and business consulting company CGI, Inc. will invest millions into new operations in Knoxville.

CGI selected Knox County for its eighth U.S. IT delivery center, where it will invest $27 million and create 300 jobs over the next five years. The company will partner with the University of Tennessee-Knoxville to build a talent pipeline focused on advanced analytics, cybersecurity and digital transformation through emerging technologies by engaging business and engineering students.

“We are proud to announce the establishment of a new IT delivery center in Knoxville that will create local jobs, engage regional educators, support area workforce development, and provide opportunities for the community’s students, graduates and professionals. After a competitive and wide-ranging search, CGI selected Knoxville based on a number of factors – most notably access to talent and a strong culture of innovation within the Knoxville area and the state of Tennessee.” Dave Henderson, CGI President of U.S. Commercial and State Government Operations

CGI will seek job candidates with software development, business analytics and other in-demand technology skills beginning March 2021. Interested candidates can visit www.cgi.com/us/en-us/careers to learn more.

“While new brick-and-mortar investment is always appreciated, even more welcome are the 300 new jobs being created and the unique opportunities that will enrich our students and young professionals.” Knoxville MAyor Indya Kincannon