NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — As the Israel-Hamas war enters its second month and threats against local Jewish communities persist, U.S. Representative David Kustoff (R-TN 8th) is sharing his thoughts on the ongoing conflict.

Representative Kustoff is one of two Jewish members of the Republican majority in the House.

“First of all, I applaud speaker Mike Johnson on on his initiative to get the funding for Israel, over $14 billion dollars in aid for Israel to combat Hamas,” said Kustoff. “It was a strong move.”

Though the war is becoming an increasingly partisan issue, Kustoff said this package was bipartisan.

“Talking with with members, both Republican, Democrat, those who are Jewish, those who aren’t Jewish, everybody is absolutely appalled by the actions of Hamas against innocent Israelis in the Middle East,” said Kustoff.

He said it is essential that the United States, as well as European nations, stand strongly behind Israel.

“We’ve got to stay strong,” said Kustoff. “The Biden administration has set the right tone and my position has demonstrated to the country and to the world that we stand behind Israel.”

Representative Kustoff recently joined Tennessee Governor Bill Lee at a Jewish school that was targeted in Memphis when a former student with a gun was stopped from entering the building in July. The two said strong safety procedures have become even more critical in light of the Israel-Hamas war.

Regarding attacks against local Jewish communities, specially on college campuses, Rabbi Dan Horwitz, CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Nashville, said in a statement:

“Hamas’s horrible terrorist attack has left the Jewish world heartbroken. It is disturbing and disheartening to see acts of violence and intimidation targeting Jewish community members around the world, and our college students here in the United States in particular. Institutions that are meant to be venues for intellectual growth and exploration have turned into hotbeds of irrational hate for Jews and the lone Jewish state. Holding young adult Jews responsible for the actions of a country that is an ocean away and that they are not citizens of is antisemitism — full stop. Our students on campus have our unwavering support, and we are committed to combating baseless Jew-hatred wherever it rears its ugly head.”