TENN. (NEXSTAR) – With the winter holidays right around the corner, drivers from out of town will see some vehicles traveling through Tennessee without a front license plate attached. This may leave some drivers confused about whether that is allowed in the state.

According to Tennessee law, all vehicles registered within the state must have at least one plate mounted to the rear of the vehicle, and it does not require drivers to have a plate mounted to the front.

There is one exception to that rule: The law requires truck tractors to display a single license plate in the front of the vehicle as well.

There are currently 29 states known as “two-plate-states” that require vehicles to have license plates mounted on the front and the rear. In some states, those who do not adhere to the law can face a fine of up to $200.

AutoList recently compiled a list of states not requiring front license plates. The front license plate is not required in 20 states, according to that list. Even when traveling out of state, vehicles registered in those states only need a rear license plate.

Those looking for more information on license plate information can visit the Tennessee Department of Motor Vehicles website.