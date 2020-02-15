Investigators in East Tennessee searching for missing endangered 4-year-old boy

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Blount County Sheriff’s Office said Friday its agency was attempting to locate an endangered, missing 4-year-old last seen on Wednesday.

BCSO posting to its Facebook page that Isaiah Lee Vanover, 4, was last seen Feb. 12 at the Extended Stay America on Langley Place in Knoxville.

The boy is believed to be with Cody Astro Ake and Haley Amanda Weathers and her three small children, BCSO said. The two adults are known to frequent local hotels and motels.

Isaiah is described as a white male with brown eyes and brown hair, standing 4’0″ tall and weighing 75 pounds.

Isaiah Vanover. (Photo via BCSO)

Anyone with information regarding Isaiah – his location or the people he might be with, is asked to call Investigator Shannon Carswell at 865-755-8376 or Blount County Communications Center at 865-983-3620.

