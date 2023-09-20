KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — In September 1985, a man’s body was found by two kids riding their bicycles along Buttermilk Road off Interstate 40 in Lenoir City. Authorities exhausted all leads at the time, but they were unable to identify him.

Nearly four decades later, modern genetic testing helped investigators discover his name. However, the search for his killer continues.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) announced on Wednesday, Sept. 20 that the “Loudon County John Doe” has been identified as James Keith Nuchols of Blount County, who was 58 at the time of his death. When his body was found back in 1985, investigators learned that he had been shot and his death was ruled a homicide.

Authorities also stated that, according to forensic anthropologists from the University of Tennessee, he had been dead for one to two weeks prior to the discovery of his remains.

Now that they have learned his name, TBI special agents hope that the public can help provide more information that could help solve Nuchols’ murder. Through the years, investigators had worked to learn his identity so that the homicide might be solved.

Back in December 2022, as part of the Unidentified Human Remains DNA Initiative, TBI officials said they submitted a sample of the Loudoun County remains to Othram, a private lab based in Texas, for forensic genetic genealogical (FGG) DNA testing. Then, scientists provided information about possible relatives connected to the man.

Last month, agents said they contacted one of those candidates, obtained a familial DNA standard, and submitted it to Othram for comparison against the DNA of the then-unidentified remains.

Meanwhile, a TBI intelligence analyst reportedly tracked down a set of the victim’s post-mortem fingerprints, which were submitted to the TBI Crime Lab in Nashville to be analyzed by the Latent Print Unit.

Forensic scientists confirmed that the unidentified remains belonged to Nuchols. In addition, as a result of FGG testing, scientists with Othram concluded that the DNA was a match for Nuchols, according to officials.

The TBI urges anyone with information about Nuchols’ murder, specifically any knowledge about people with whom Nuchols may have been before his death, to call 1-800-TBI-FIND or email TipsToTBI@tbi.tn.gov.