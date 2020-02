WILKES COUNTY, N.C. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reports that a gray BMW believed to be linked in the disappearance of Evelyn Boswell has been located in North Carolina along with individuals authorities are hoping to speak with.

Evelyn Boswell remains missing at this time.

If you see Boswell, call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

