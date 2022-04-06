KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — This video is from the front door of a cabin in the Shagbark Resort area that was shared by the cabin’s owner, who was in Florida when the wildfire in Wears Valley started.

Tammy Eason Hagar and her family built the cabin in 2008. Thursday morning at about 12:30 a.m. is when their Amazon Blink camera started sending the videos of the fire. Hagar was worried her cabin would be destroyed, however, it is still standing.

In total, the wildfires in the Smokies impacted 219 structures and caused the evacuation of 11,000 homes. On Tuesday, the Hatcher Mountain/Indigo Lane wildfire in the Wears Valley community was 100% contained. The other wildland fire, dubbed Millstone Gap or Dupont fire that was burning near Seymour and the Blount County line, was 90% contained.