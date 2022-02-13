KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — We’re now just hours away from Valentine’s Day and the price of chocolate isn’t exactly melting hearts. The price is going up and the biggest contributor to the increase is cocoa. The federal government reported Wednesday that the last 12 months have shown the most rapid inflation in 40 years, making the price of all goods increase.

Keli Scott is the owner of Schakolad Chocolate Factory in Turkey Creek and she said even before ‘love season’ began, she saw a difference in prices compared to last year.

“I think we’ve seen a price increase in pretty much every aspect,” she said. “Chocolate has gone up, especially the packaging. I feel like I felt that the most.”

Because of that, she had to also increase her prices. Scott said her chocolate-covered strawberries are $40 a dozen compared to $38 last year.

“I hate doing it, but it was something we had to do,” Scott said.

Dr. David Hughes, a professor at the University of Tennessee said there’s more to consider when it comes to the increase in chocolate prices.

“A lot of what you pay for is the retail markup and the wholesale markup,” Hughes said. “You know labor is a very big cost component for say like a grocery store. So they’re having to pay workers more and so I’m sure that’s part of it.”

Jo Mock, the assistant manager of See’s Candies pop-up shop, inside West Town Mall, said they have felt the effect of the price change as well.

“This year of course, I think it’s increased a little bit more than normal, but some of that has to do with freight issues that we have seen and the difficulties of getting our product to us on time and having it available to our customers,” Mock said.



Regardless of what’s driving the prices or other related issues, all chocolatiers can agree it’s worth every penny.



“It really sells itself. If you taste it, you will enjoy it,” Mock said.

Which goes to say, even despite the rise in prices, many chocolate shops are still seeing their products sell off the shelf.