MARION COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – An Illinois man has been charged with criminal homicide after police say he shot and killed his father inside a rest area in East Tennessee.

TBI agents alongside other law enforcement agencies were dispatched to a rest area on I-24 near mile marker 160 around 6 p.m. on Friday evening to investigate reports of a fatal shooting.

On scene, the TBI says they found 55-year-old Michael Woods Jr of Columbia, Missouri deceased inside the bathroom of the rest area.

An investigation led by TBI agents, Marion County deputies and Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers led to the arrest of the man’s son, 30-year-old Micah McElmurry, of Illinois.

McElmurry was taken into custody on Friday night and was charged with one count of criminal homicide. He is being held in the Marion County Jail without bond.