MEDINA, Tenn. (WKRN) – An illegal casino is no longer open for business in Gibson County.
Undercover agents with the West Tennessee Drug Task Force were tipped off about the alleged casino operating out of a back room at the Oasis Convenience Store, according to police.
The store is located on Main Street in Medina, just north of Jason.
Authorities said agents entered the store at different times asking about gambling. Each time, agents were taken to a back room with four slot machines, according to police.
Agents said casino players were present and witnessed the owner pay winners cash money.
With the help of a search warrant, agents seized four slot machines, a large amount of THC and $28,000 in cash, according to police.
The West Tennessee Drug Task Force said the investigation is ongoing.