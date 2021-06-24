‘I am scared for my own life’: 911 call offers new details after man accused of killing 19-year-old High Point University student

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A call to High Point police offered new details after a High Point man allegedly killed his girlfriend and took her body to Tennessee to dispose of it.

Michael Louis Cadogan, 24, is charged with first-degree murder, concealment of death and tampering with a corpse, according to police.

According to the audio file from High point police, the tipster called the department after Cadogan had Facetimed her on Monday.

The tipster said Cadogan admitted to beating and strangling his girlfriend. When he Facetimed her, he showed the tipster the inside of the apartment, and she could see that the room was a mess and had visible signs of a struggle. The victim’s body was near the bed.

Cadogan asked for her help in disposing of the body, according to the tipster. She agreed to meet him at a location so that she could get as much information as possible to help authorities.

“Are you sure it’s not a joke?” the dispatcher asked at one point.

“No, ma’am, I am telling you I am scared for my own life because of how he is talking and I’ve seen this girl with my own eyes over the phone,” the tipster said.

Officers were called to 3942-2E Pallas Way on Monday at 12:41 p.m. to check on Gianna Rose Delgado, 19, of High Point, after getting information that Delgado was assaulted.

Gianna Rose Delgado

Following an investigation, Cadogan was identified as the suspect.

According to the Carter County, Tennessee, court documents, Cadogan contacted a friend in Tennessee, admitting he strangled Delgado to death during an argument and needed help with disposing of Delgado’s body and car.

The friend went to the Kingsport Police Department to report a homicide before calling High Point police.

During a later call between Cadogan and the friend, while the friend was at the police department, a Kingsport police lieutenant listened in.

During the call, the friend agreed to meet Cadogan at the Fish Springs Marina in Carter County to put Delgado’s body and car in Watauga Lake.

A Carter County sheriff’s deputy spotted and stopped Cadogan, who was driving Delgado’s car, near the marina.

Delgado’s body was found inside the car.

Cadogan is being held without bond in Tennessee.

No details have been released regarding his possible extradition back to North Carolina.

“I’ve seen both of them walking around, I would have never guessed that something like this would happen right on the second floor of me,” one of Delgado’s neighbors told FOX8. “It’s just crazy, scary you know that someone could snap like that.”

Delgado was a student at High Point University, according to a High Point police investigation report.

High Point University sent the following letter to HPU community:

Dear HPU Family Member, The entire High Point University family is incredibly saddened to learn of the recent passing of student Gianna Delgado. The HPU community grieves with and extends their sympathies to her friends and family. The university learned that the student, who did not live on campus, passed away due to what police are investigating as possible domestic violence at a private, unaffiliated apartment complex in north High Point. The suspect is not a student and is in police custody. There is no record of the suspect ever visiting campus. The health and safety of the campus community is HPU’s top priority. Our Counseling and Student Life team are located on the third floor of the Slane Student Center and are available to assist students in need, on campus and remotely. President Qubein has also reached out to the Delgado family to offer HPU’s prayers, assistance and support during this difficult time.

The Boys & Girls Homes of North Carolina, of which Delgado was a former resident, released the following statement: