MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The West Tennessee Drug Task Force arrested a woman following a traffic stop where officers said they found cocaine hidden in a rental car.

Authorities said they found 4.4 pounds (1.99 kg) of cocaine, an estimated street value of nearly $70,000.

Director of the West Tennessee Drug Task Force, Johnie Carter said Jamila Akita-Odebor, 47, of Chicago was stopped on the Fayette-Shelby County line on Feb. 10 around noon.



“Drug seizures are rapidly on the rise,” Carter said in a press release. “We have already surpassed 2021 seizures in just the first 45 days of this year.”



Task Force officers said they developed a reasonable suspicion Akita-Obedor was involved in some kind of criminal activity. Officers then brought out a canine, which led them to discover cocaine concealed inside the trunk.



Carter also said Akita-Obedor had small amounts of methamphetamines, ecstasy, and marijuana in her vehicle. Carter said they believe the drugs in question were being taken from Ohio to Texas.

Akita-Obedor was taken to Fayette County Jail, but no bail information or court date information has been posted.



