DYER COUNTY, Tenn. — A man charged with murder more than a decade after his wife’s death in 2011 entered a plea of not guilty in a West Tennessee court Wednesday.

David Swift was appointed a public defender. A bond has not been set, and the next court date was set for Oct. 4.

Swift did not answer any questions as he was led out of the Dyer County courthouse in handcuffs.

Karen Swift’s body was found in a cemetery near her home on Dec. 10, 2011. She had been reported missing on Oct. 30 of that year. An autopsy report stated she died from blunt force trauma to the head and had multiple bone fractures.

Her husband, David Swift, was reportedly the last person to see her alive when she returned home from a Halloween party at the Dyersburg Country Club, the Dyer County sheriff’s office said.

Court records showed Karen Swift was in the process of filing for divorce a few weeks before she disappeared.

David Swift’s indictment was announced this week.

Swift, who has since remarried and moved to a home outside Birmingham, Alabama, was arrested Monday and extradited to Dyer County.