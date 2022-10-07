NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Halloween is still a few weeks away, but your local werewolves will be getting an early start on the celebrations this weekend.

October’s full moon — also known as the Hunter’s Moon — will be making its appearance in the sky on Sunday. It will reach its peak on Sunday, Oct. 9 at 3:55 PM CDT. It can be seen in the sky throughout the night Sunday.

If you want to see the exact moonrise and moonset times in your area, click here to use this calculator from the Farmer’s Almanac.

According to the Farmer’s Almanac, the Hunter’s Moon got its name because it signaled the time to hunt in preparation for the cold winter ahead.

The Hunter’s Moon is the first full moon following the Harvest Moon, which occurs each year around the autumnal equinox – the first day of fall. The Harvest Moon fell on Sept. 10.

Next month’s full moon, known as the Beaver Moon, will be visible on November 8. The final full moon of the year, known as the Cold Moon, occurs on December 7.