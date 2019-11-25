How you can apply to be an approved Tennessee online concealed carry permit class

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Have you ever wanted to teach your own concealed carry permit class online? Now could be your chance.

Tennessee is now accepting third party vendor online concealed carry permit class applications.

The act passed by the Tennessee General Assembly, Public Chapter No. 479, goes into effect on January 1, 2020. It creates a new concealed handgun carry permit, which requires the gun be carried concealed. It redesignates the current permit as an enhanced handgun carry permit, which allows residents to carry openly or concealed.

To apply to become a concealed handgun carry permit third party vendor online class, you’ll need to complete the following steps:

Complete an application to become an online Concealed Handgun Carry Permit third-party vendor class/instructor.

Submit by email both your application and a copy of your handgun instructor certification document to ccpclass.submissions@tn.gov.

Submissions will be reviewed in the order they are received. Once your submission is assigned for review, you will receive an email from an inspector confirming your application is being processed.

If approved, a registration number will be assigned to your class and an email will be sent to you signifying your official acceptance as a Tennessee third party vendor online concealed carry permit (CCP) class/instructor.

If denied, you will receive an email explaining the reason(s) for denial and the steps needed for approval.

Your class name, instructor’s name, student name, assigned state registration number, and date of class will be required on all successful online CCP class certificates.

Approved online classes will be reviewed annually for content compliance and subsequent legal updates.

For more information, click here.