PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The cost of tickets seem to be skyrocketing. News 2 is exploring discounts and bundles that can help save you money in our special reports, “The High Price of Fun.”

Pigeon Forge is a huge tourist destination for the state, with Dollywood being one of the main draws.

From the gorgeous DreamMore resort to the entertainment in the park, there’s no shortage of ways to spend money at Dollywood.

“There’s a lot of options for families when they come to Dollywood,” said Ellen Liston.

We want to help you spend that money wisely. A one-day ticket for adults is $89 plus tax, kids ages 3 to 9 and seniors over 60 years old are $79 for a single day pass, and children younger than 3 years old get in free.

“I’m a bargain hunter all the time,” said Liston.

Liston, Dollywood’s public relations manager, said your best money saver is often to bundle, especially if you’re visiting more than one day.

For example, there are savings with the 3-day pass. “Economically speaking, doing that 3-day ticket at Dollywood really does make the most sense,” said Liston. “When you think about the 1-day ticket price, and then to add an additional 2 days for $30 per person, that’s your best way to go.”

If you want some fun in the water too, you can tack Splash Country on to your one-day pass for just an extra $10 a day. Plus, if you stay at the DreamMore Resort, you’ll get free shuttle rides to the park and the TimeSaver pass, so you can get on more rides faster.

“I always look at what I’m going to get the most bang for the buck I have,” she said.

When all that time in the water and on the rides gets you hungry, you have some economical food options.

During festivals, like the Summer Celebration, Dollywood offers a tasting pass.

“We developed a tasting pass which you can get for one price,” Liston continued. “And then you get very good sample sizes of five different things. And we don’t judge, if you want to use them all for dessert, you are welcome to do that as well.”

When you’re thirsty, Dollywood mugs come with refills. If you buy more than three, you get about $5 off each. For those hot summer days, there’s plenty of water to go around too.

“We want to make sure that people stay hydrated. You can get free water throughout the park. And it’s just a little thing, but it’s an important thing that we do, because that’s what Dolly would do,” said Liston.

Dollywood offers military discounts all year. Check the park’s website for special daily rates. This summer, Splash Country will have a special one-day rate to promote water safety.