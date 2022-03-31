KNOXVILLE, TENN. (WATE) — To help those impacted by the wildfire in Wears Valley, a website and an organization that was created in the aftermath of the Gatlinburg wildfires has been reactivated.

According to the Mountain Tough website, donations are being accepted at the Sevier Co. Fairgrounds starting Friday, April 1st. People can drop off donations between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

The following items are will be accepted at fairgrounds:

Water, soft drinks, sports drinks (Powerade, Gatorade)

Non-perishable food

Baby items (diapers, wipes, formula, baby food)

New clothes (no used clothing will be accepted)

Gift cards

MountainTough also shared monetary donations are being accepted at all Citizens National Bank locations. The checks should be made payable to Mountain Tough.

The Sevier County Rescue Squad is also collecting donations. At 9 a.m. Thursday, the group shared they had enough snacks and water, however, they did share the need for basic first aid kit supplies, ice packs, burn cream, and ace bandages.

There are squad members at Station 1 located at 1171 Dolly Parton Parkway for people to bring donations. For monetary donations, there is a Paypal people can use to donate to the rescue squad.

Second Harvest also sent emergency food to help food those in evacuation centers and emergency personnel. Food boxes with beef sticks, cereal bars, trail mix, granola bars peanut butter crackers, raisins and more were taken to the Pigeon Forge Community Center, Seymour Heights Christian Church, and Sevierville Convention Center and Station 1.

(Photo via Second Harvest)

In addition, Second Harvest delivered several pallets of bottled water to each location.

The Salvation Army is also providing food and water to first responders. Lieutenant Melissa Melching, the Corps officer for Sevier and Cocke counties, has organized with the local EOC to set up a fixed feeding site at the local high school.

To make a donation to the Salvation Army, visit https://give.salvationarmykentuckyandtennessee.org/give/400237.