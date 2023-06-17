NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Many Tennessee cities have their own special nicknames—Nashville, of course, is known as “Music City” or “the Athens of the South”—just like the state itself is known as “The Volunteer State.”

Some city nicknames come from the community’s rich traditions, or they could be given based on the community’s location geographically. Nicknames can also come from intentional branding efforts. Music City came about as a combination of both historical information and a branding effort by the Nashville Convention and Visitors’ Bureau in the early 2000s.

Here are some more city nicknames and where they came from.

Memphis

The Bluff City and Home of the Blues

Memphis has multiple nicknames, but the two most well-known originate from geographic and cultural means. Its location near the Chickasaw Bluffs earned it the moniker “The Bluff City,” according to Memphis officials. Prior to Memphis’ founding, the Bluffs of Memphis were occupied by a succession of Native Americans, traders and forts. The city is situated on the edge of the widest part of the Mississippi River.

Meanwhile, the music scene fathered Memphis’ nickname as “Home of the Blues.” Iconic musicians including Jerry Lee Lewis, Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Al Green, and B.B. King all got their start in Memphis in the 1950s and ’60s, earning Memphis the musical moniker.

Jackson

The Hub City

The eighth-largest city in Tennessee earned its nickname as a nod to its history as a railroad town. Located directly between Nashville and Memphis along Interstate 40, Jackson is also located an hour away from each major Tennessee river. Its regional airport also makes the city a modern-day multimodal hub. The community is also considered an entertainment hub for the West Tennessee region.

McMinnville

Nursery Capital of the World

A middle point between Nashville and Chattanooga on the Cumberland Plateau, McMinnville operates more than 300 nurseries in and around the city. Most are commercial nurseries, but there are also several local orchards open, as well as a farmer’s market for residents and visitors to pick up flora.

The Bucket City

While you may know Murfreesboro as “The Boro” or even the geographical center of Tennessee, did you know it is also home to the World’s Largest Cedar Bucket?

Located in Cannonsburgh Village, the World’s Largest Cedar Bucket is a 1,566-gallon red cedar bucket measuring about 6 feet tall. According to Murfreesboro, the Tennessee Red Cedar Woodworks Company crafted the bucket in 1887, taking almost a year to complete. The bucket was built as a marketing/promotional tool. Once complete, it was displayed at the 1893 Chicago World’s Fair and the 1904 St. Louis World’s Fair before relocating to Murfreesboro. It was severely damaged by arson in 2005, but in 2011 it was rebuilt by members of the Rutherford County Blacksmith Association and returned to Cannonsburgh Village, where it remains on display today.

Columbia

Mule Capital of the World/Muletown

Since the 1840s, Columbia has boasted the beloved tradition of all things mules. The annual Mule Day festival happens in downtown Columbia each year, where residents and visitors gather for square dancing, a parade, mule shows, arts and crafts or special mule-related competitions. The event began as “Breeder’s Day,” a single-day livestock showing and mule market event held on the first Monday in April. Over time, the day evolved and the first “official” Mule Day was held in 1934. The event consisted of a parade and a mule show downtown afterward.

Nowadays, Mule Day is a multi-day festival with plenty of family-friendly entertainment available and an official parade grand marshal each year.

Lenoir City

Lake Capital of the South/Lakeway to the Smokies

At the foothills of the Smoky Mountains lies Loudon County, home of Lenoir City. The East Tennessee city and county boast several lakes and waterways that make for unforgettable outdoor experiences. The largest waterway, which makes up most of the city’s southern border, is the Tennessee River. The River also houses the Fort Loudon Dam, near Fort Loudon Marina. The community also has plenty of creeks and lakes, including Tellico Lake and Watts Bar Lake, for water enthusiasts to enjoy.

There are plenty of other cities in Tennessee with nicknames. Check out more Tennessee nicknames are the stories behind them here.