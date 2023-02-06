NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Attorney General’s Office is warning drivers about a “Do Not Drive” warning from Honda.

Officials said around 82,000 Acura and Honda cars with unrepaired Takata Alpha driver side airbags remain on the road. The airbags have a 50% failure rate; if the inflators rupture, the metal fragments ejected toward the driver’s face could be deadly, while injuries can be life-altering.

If you have a car equipped with the airbags, the Division of Consumer Affairs asks you to stop driving until the recall is completed.

Models with Alpha air bags include:

2001-2002 Honda Accord

2001-2002 Honda Civic

2002 Honda CR-V

2002 Honda Odyssey

2003 Hona Pilot

2002-2003 Acura 3.2 TL

2003 Acura 3.2CL

Acura and Honda customer service can be reached at 888-234-2138 or by using their website. For more information on the recall, click here. Airbag replacement is free of charge.