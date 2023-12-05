NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee recently unveiled a new proposal that would give tax dollars for students to leave public school and attend private or homeschool.

It’s called the Education Freedom Scholarship Act of 2024, and the legislature is set to take it up in the new year, but a Tennessee homeschool group is cautioning its members about accepting that money.

Claiborne Thornton and his wife homeschooled their three children.

“My wife and I started homeschooling in 1981,” said Thornton.

Today, he’s president of the Tennessee Home Education Association, and his members are buzzing about the governor’s new school voucher idea.

“I think, by and large, many people, most people are excited about it,” said Thornton.

If the legislature passes the voucher, it would roll out in phases over a couple of years. Once fully implemented, potentially thousands of homeschool families would be able to receive $7,000 every school year from the state from kindergarten through 12th grade.

Thornton said he admires the state’s desire to better education, but he also cautions homeschool families about what he sees as the negative side of accepting a state voucher.

“Just be mindful that if you are receiving money, you’re also going to be receiving requirements. Both will be coming to you. Maybe not initially, but both will be there. Be careful,” said Thornton. “And although those may not be in at the beginning of a process like this, it will inevitably be a part of how that program is administered ultimately, no question. So we would advise people to not become involved in that.”

Those requirements – if any – have not been outlined just yet, but Tanya Coates, president of the Tennessee Education Association, would rather see the voucher program scrapped altogether and instead put more money in public schools.

“I believe that taking tax dollars, monies, and taking it out of public schools is detrimental to any school system in the state of Tennessee,” said Coates. “It sends a burden on our districts, and it sends a burden on our communities.”

Not all homeschool families are included in the voucher proposal as independent homeschoolers are excluded.