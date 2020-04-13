Homes destroyed, injuries reported after powerful storm hits Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WKRN) — Several homes and other structures collapsed, trees and power lines were pulled down into roadways and multiple injuries were reported as a powerful storm tore through Chattanooga late Sunday night.

According to the Chattanooga Fire Department, firefighters were going door-to-door early Monday morning in several neighborhoods affected, including along Igou Gap Road, Gray Road and Jenkins Road.

Firefighters on foot & using ATVs going door to door in different neighborhoods on Igou Gap Rd, Gray Rd, and Jenkins Rd- just to name a few locations. Several people have been transported w injuries. We are working to get to more than 300 addresses. We are seeing heavy damage. — Chattanooga FireDept (@ChattFireDept) April 13, 2020

The department said the areas hit had “multiple collapses,” including homes and other structures. Trees and power lines were pulled down across the city and several gas leaks were also reported.

The Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management reported 14 people were transported to local hospitals to be treated, but the extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

****CORRECTION**** STORM VICTIMS – FAMILY REUNIFICATION CENTER HAS BEEN MOVED TO THE Y.M.C.A LOCATED AT 7430 SHALLOWFORD ROAD.

Grace Baptist Church suffered significant roof damage from the storm and is not safe for storm victims to take shelter at this location. — HamCoTNES (@HamCoTNES) April 13, 2020

