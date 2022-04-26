POLK COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A popular tourist attraction and historic site in Southeast Tennessee went up in flames early Tuesday morning.

Polk County emergency officials said crews responded to the fire at Ocoee Whitewater Center. Images from the scene showed massive flames coming from the building. Polk County Deputy Sheriff Tyler Nelms who took the video said he was “at a loss for words.”

The Ocoee Whitewater Center was the venue for the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta.

“One thing that our county was proud of is now gone,” Deputy Sheriff Nelms posted on social media.

A nearby highway was shut down for some time but has since reopened.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.