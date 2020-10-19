Historic Dollywood train engine catches fire; No injuries reported

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) – Dollywood is investigating after one of the historic steam engines of the Dollywood Express train caught fire Sunday.

According to a Dollywood spokesperson, Engine 70 was in a maintenance area around 8 p.m. Sunday when a small fire started from grease on the left side of the engine. Out of an abundance of caution, the County Fair area of the park and Rockin’ Roadway attraction were closed.

The fire was put out quickly and no one was injured.

According to dollyparton.com, the No. 70 engine is known as ‘Cinderella’ and was built in 1938 by Baldwin Locomotive Works in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The engine served in Alaska during World War II, transporting troops and lumber on various missions across what would become the 49th U.S. State.