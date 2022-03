Museums are one of the most important institutions in any country. They don’t just show us our past, they contextualize it—allowing visitors to better understand cultures and ourselves. Good museum displays lead to reflection, generate ideas, and create a sense of appreciation for who has come before. In many towns and cities, museums are jewels of the public, and often rank highly for tourist visits.

Stacker compiled a list of the museums in Tennessee on Tripadvisor.

#30. Cades Cove Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (73 reviews)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums

– Address: 1004 E Lamar Alexander Pkwy, Maryville, TN 37804-5132

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#29. Children’s Museum of Oak Ridge

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (141 reviews)

– Type of activity: Children’s Museums

– Address: 461 W Outer Dr, Oak Ridge, TN 37830-3714

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#28. Nashville Parthenon

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4,761 reviews)

– Type of activity: Points of Interest & Landmarks, Architectural Buildings

– Address: 2600 W End Ave Centennial Park, Nashville, TN 37203

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#27. East Tennesse Historical Society

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (345 reviews)

– Type of activity: History Museums

– Address: 601 S Gay St, Knoxville, TN 37902-1604

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#26. Homesteads Tower Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (143 reviews)

– Type of activity: History Museums

– Address: 96 Highway 68, Crossville, TN 38555-2804

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#25. The Homeplace

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (18 reviews)

– Type of activity: History Museums

– Address:

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#24. Military Memorial Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (84 reviews)

– Type of activity: Military Museums, History Museums

– Address: 20 S Main St, Crossville, TN 38555-4518

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#23. Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,122 reviews)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums

– Address: 401 Gay St, Nashville, TN 37201-2000

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#22. Discovery Center

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (195 reviews)

– Type of activity: Science Museums, Children’s Museums

– Address: 502 SE Broad St, Murfreesboro, TN 37130-4237

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#21. Creative Discovery Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (969 reviews)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Children’s Museums

– Address: 321 Chestnut St, Chattanooga, TN 37402-4902

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#20. Old Jail Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (84 reviews)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums

– Address: 10 Mechanic Street Public Square, Lynchburg, TN 37352

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#19. Loretta Lynn’s Ranch

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (503 reviews)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums

– Address: 44 Hurricane Mills Rd, Hurricane Mills, TN 37078-2147

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#18. Floyd Garrett’s Muscle Car Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (327 reviews)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums

– Address: 320 Winfield Dunn Pkwy, Sevierville, TN 37876-5507

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#17. Knoxville Museum of Art

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (337 reviews)

– Type of activity: Art Museums

– Address: 1050 Worlds Fair Park Dr, Knoxville, TN 37916-1653

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#16. Stax Museum of American Soul Music

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,071 reviews)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Educational sites

– Address: 926 E McLemore Ave, Memphis, TN 38106-3338

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#15. Rusty’s TV and Movie Car Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (185 reviews)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums

– Address: 323 Hollywood Dr, Jackson, TN 38301-5160

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#14. RCA Studio B

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,417 reviews)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums

– Address: 1611 Roy Acuff Pl, Nashville, TN 37203-3209

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#13. Hollywood Wax Museum

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (2,614 reviews)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums

– Address: 106 Showplace Blvd, Pigeon Forge, TN 37863-4977

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#12. Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,373 reviews)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Children’s Museums

– Address: 4119 Cromwell Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37421-2119

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#11. Carter House

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,322 reviews)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Historic Sites

– Address: 1140 Columbia Ave, Franklin, TN 37064-3617

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#10. The Johnny Cash Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (6,910 reviews)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums, History Museums

– Address: 119 3rd Ave S, Nashville, TN 37201-2032

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#9. Model Railroad Exhibit by Crossville Model Railroad Club

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (160 reviews)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Points of Interest & Landmarks

– Address: 228 Interstate Dr North Wing of the Crossville, Tn. Outlet Mall–I-40, Exit 320, Crossville, TN 38555-5432

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#8. Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (5,663 reviews)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Historic Sites

– Address: 4580 Rachels Ln, Nashville, TN 37076-1331

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#7. Alcatraz East Crime Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,644 reviews)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums

– Address: 2757 Parkway, Pigeon Forge, TN 37863-3214

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#6. Carnton

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,680 reviews)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Historic Sites

– Address: 1345 Eastern Flank Cir, Franklin, TN 37064-1438

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#5. National Civil Rights Museum – Lorraine Motel

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (8,836 reviews)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Historic Sites

– Address: 450 Mulberry St, Memphis, TN 38103-4214

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#4. Lotz House Museum

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (3,173 reviews)

– Type of activity: Historic Sites, Battlefields

– Address: 1111 Columbia Ave, Franklin, TN 37064-3616

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#3. Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (14,657 reviews)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums

– Address: 222 Fifth Avenue South, Nashville, TN 37203-4206

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#2. Graceland

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (19,312 reviews)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Points of Interest & Landmarks

– Address: 3717 Elvis Presley Blvd., Memphis, TN 38116

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#1. Titanic Museum Attraction

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (10,453 reviews)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums

– Address: 2134 Parkway, Pigeon Forge, TN 37863-2995

– Read more on Tripadvisor