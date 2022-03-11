The 2019 median household income in the U.S. was $68,703, up 6.8% from 2018. COVID-19 in 2020 drastically altered income and poverty levels, along with consumer habits and job opportunities.
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-earning counties in Tennessee using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by 2019 5-year estimate median household income. Keep reading to discover which counties in your state rake in the most cash.
Data shows that annual income depends heavily on an individual’s educational attainment, race, ethnicity, gender, and even location. One cluster of the United States is particularly well off: The five counties with the highest median household income in the country can all be found in the Washington D.C. metropolitan areas of Maryland and Northern Virginia. These counties can likely attribute their wealth to their proximity to Washington D.C., which attracts highly educated and skilled people in areas of law and public policy. And people in those fields often marry each other, making two high-earning households one very high-earning household.
Keep reading to learn more about the highest-earning counties in Tennessee.
50. Hamblen County
- Median household income: $43,619
— 18.2% below state median, 30.6% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 12.9%
— #2,656 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 13.9%
— #1,005 highest rate among all counties nationwide
49. Grainger County
- Median household income: $44,064
— 17.4% below state median, 29.9% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 12.6%
— #2,697 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 14.5%
— #878 highest rate among all counties nationwide
48. Bledsoe County
- Median household income: $44,122
— 17.3% below state median, 29.8% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 14.1%
— #2,472 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 18.1%
— #409 highest rate among all counties nationwide
47. Dyer County
- Median household income: $44,185
— 17.1% below state median, 29.7% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 16.3%
— #2,084 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 15.4%
— #732 highest rate among all counties nationwide
46. Putnam County
- Median household income: $44,259
— 17.0% below state median, 29.6% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 16.5%
— #2,045 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 15.2%
— #756 highest rate among all counties nationwide
45. Union County
- Median household income: $44,671
— 16.2% below state median, 28.9% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 13.4%
— #2,597 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 15.4%
— #732 highest rate among all counties nationwide
44. Crockett County
- Median household income: $44,717
— 16.1% below state median, 28.8% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 15.4%
— #2,251 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 14.4%
— #899 highest rate among all counties nationwide
43. DeKalb County
- Median household income: $45,511
— 14.6% below state median, 27.6% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 17.3%
— #1,906 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 14.8%
— #823 highest rate among all counties nationwide
42. Humphreys County
- Median household income: $45,667
— 14.4% below state median, 27.3% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 14.7%
— #2,371 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 14.2%
— #937 highest rate among all counties nationwide
41. Stewart County
- Median household income: $45,809
— 14.1% below state median, 27.1% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 14.6%
— #2,387 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.3%
— #1,954 highest rate among all counties nationwide
40. Cumberland County
- Median household income: $45,958
— 13.8% below state median, 26.9% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 12.6%
— #2,697 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 13.1%
— #1,186 highest rate among all counties nationwide
39. Sullivan County
- Median household income: $46,684
— 12.4% below state median, 25.7% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 17.2%
— #1,919 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 13.4%
— #1,098 highest rate among all counties nationwide
38. Smith County
- Median household income: $48,068
— 9.8% below state median, 23.5% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 19.5%
— #1,458 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.6%
— #1,285 highest rate among all counties nationwide
37. Madison County
- Median household income: $48,161
— 9.7% below state median, 23.4% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 18.8%
— #1,590 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 13.7%
— #1,030 highest rate among all counties nationwide
36. Washington County
- Median household income: $48,334
— 9.4% below state median, 23.1% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 19.9%
— #1,410 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 13.8%
— #1,010 highest rate among all counties nationwide
35. Jefferson County
- Median household income: $49,139
— 7.8% below state median, 21.8% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 18.8%
— #1,590 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.1%
— #2,020 highest rate among all counties nationwide
34. Meigs County
- Median household income: $49,167
— 7.8% below state median, 21.8% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 14.4%
— #2,421 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 15.6%
— #704 highest rate among all counties nationwide
33. Sequatchie County
- Median household income: $49,370
— 7.4% below state median, 21.4% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 14.1%
— #2,472 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.0%
— #1,737 highest rate among all counties nationwide
32. Marion County
- Median household income: $49,432
— 7.3% below state median, 21.3% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 16.8%
— #1,988 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 15.5%
— #709 highest rate among all counties nationwide
31. Lincoln County
- Median household income: $49,485
— 7.2% below state median, 21.3% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 19.1%
— #1,532 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.6%
— #1,566 highest rate among all counties nationwide
30. Sevier County
- Median household income: $49,610
— 7.0% below state median, 21.1% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 15.1%
— #2,313 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.9%
— #2,072 highest rate among all counties nationwide
29. Giles County
- Median household income: $49,614
— 7.0% below state median, 21.1% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 17.1%
— #1,946 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.2%
— #1,408 highest rate among all counties nationwide
28. Coffee County
- Median household income: $50,351
— 5.6% below state median, 19.9% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 18.4%
— #1,663 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.9%
— #1,794 highest rate among all counties nationwide
27. Anderson County
- Median household income: $50,392
— 5.5% below state median, 19.8% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 20.2%
— #1,358 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.4%
— #1,341 highest rate among all counties nationwide
26. Bedford County
- Median household income: $50,415
— 5.4% below state median, 19.8% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 17.5%
— #1,859 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.5%
— #1,895 highest rate among all counties nationwide
25. Bradley County
- Median household income: $51,331
— 3.7% below state median, 18.3% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 19.6%
— #1,451 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.5%
— #1,315 highest rate among all counties nationwide
24. Franklin County
- Median household income: $51,585
— 3.3% below state median, 17.9% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 18.5%
— #1,655 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 13.3%
— #1,126 highest rate among all counties nationwide
23. Shelby County
- Median household income: $51,657
— 3.1% below state median, 17.8% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 23.2%
— #930 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 14.5%
— #878 highest rate among all counties nationwide
22. Chester County
- Median household income: $51,946
— 2.6% below state median, 17.3% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 16.5%
— #2,045 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.6%
— #1,293 highest rate among all counties nationwide
21. Dickson County
- Median household income: $53,076
— 0.5% below state median, 15.5% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 19.9%
— #1,410 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.6%
— #1,865 highest rate among all counties nationwide
20. Marshall County
- Median household income: $53,197
— 0.2% below state median, 15.3% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 18.6%
— #1,645 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.8%
— #2,090 highest rate among all counties nationwide
19. Roane County
- Median household income: $53,367
— 0.1% above state median, 15.1% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 21.7%
— #1,146 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 14.3%
— #914 highest rate among all counties nationwide
18. Hamilton County
- Median household income: $55,070
— 3.3% above state median, 12.4% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 24.5%
— #793 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.2%
— #1,672 highest rate among all counties nationwide
17. Cannon County
- Median household income: $55,330
— 3.8% above state median, 12.0% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 17.5%
— #1,859 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 13.3%
— #1,126 highest rate among all counties nationwide
16. Trousdale County
- Median household income: $56,321
— 5.6% above state median, 10.4% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 16.7%
— #2,003 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.4%
— #2,479 highest rate among all counties nationwide
15. Blount County
- Median household income: $56,667
— 6.3% above state median, 9.8% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 23.0%
— #957 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.0%
— #2,044 highest rate among all counties nationwide
14. Maury County
- Median household income: $57,170
— 7.2% above state median, 9.0% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 22.3%
— #1,068 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.6%
— #2,175 highest rate among all counties nationwide
13. Knox County
- Median household income: $57,470
— 7.8% above state median, 8.5% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 25.3%
— #719 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.6%
— #1,566 highest rate among all counties nationwide
12. Montgomery County
- Median household income: $57,541
— 7.9% above state median, 8.4% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 21.6%
— #1,148 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.7%
— #2,126 highest rate among all counties nationwide
11. Moore County
- Median household income: $57,708
— 8.2% above state median, 8.2% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 23.1%
— #948 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.5%
— #2,191 highest rate among all counties nationwide
10. Loudon County
- Median household income: $58,065
— 8.9% above state median, 7.6% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 24.0%
— #829 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.6%
— #1,865 highest rate among all counties nationwide
9. Davidson County
- Median household income: $60,388
— 13.3% above state median, 3.9% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 26.5%
— #623 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.6%
— #2,167 highest rate among all counties nationwide
8. Fayette County
- Median household income: $60,711
— 13.9% above state median, 3.4% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 28.5%
— #482 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.0%
— #1,737 highest rate among all counties nationwide
7. Tipton County
- Median household income: $61,291
— 14.9% above state median, 2.5% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 25.6%
— #696 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.2%
— #1,984 highest rate among all counties nationwide
6. Cheatham County
- Median household income: $61,913
— 16.1% above state median, 1.5% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 23.4%
— #900 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 7.7%
— #2,654 highest rate among all counties nationwide
5. Robertson County
- Median household income: $63,307
— 18.7% above state median, 0.7% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 26.3%
— #639 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 7.6%
— #2,677 highest rate among all counties nationwide
4. Sumner County
- Median household income: $67,204
— 26.0% above state median, 6.9% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 30.0%
— #415 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 6.8%
— #2,835 highest rate among all counties nationwide
3. Rutherford County
- Median household income: $67,429
— 26.5% above state median, 7.3% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 27.5%
— #545 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 6.9%
— #2,803 highest rate among all counties nationwide
2. Wilson County
- Median household income: $75,991
— 42.5% above state median, 20.9% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 35.4%
— #232 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 6.4%
— #2,893 highest rate among all counties nationwide
1. Williamson County
- Median household income: $112,962
— 111.9% above state median, 79.8% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 57.0%
— #12 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 3.6%
— #3,131 highest rate among all counties nationwide