Hickman County man poses as police officer arrested

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man in Hickman County is behind bars, indicted for a half dozen charges including sexual battery and criminal impersonation of law enforcement.

The indictment says in several cases Matthew Amick acted as though he worked for the Hickman County Sheriffs Department, carrying a police-type badge and in one case a pistol.

“He says he works for Hickman County that he works with them doing raids and drug bust and stuff like that,” Amick’s brother-in-law Emanuel Balmez told News 2.

Residents in the small town of Coble call him “Stretch” and everyone we spoke with knows him, many terrified Amick will retaliate if they shared their stories on camera.

“They are all scared of it because they know what Matthew is capable of, what he’s done,” stated Balmez.

He says he was nearly a victim himself. “We found 30 bullet holes inside the shop.”

Balmez says on July 4th Amick shot up his repair shop, a claim the DA’s office says they are looking into as part of their investigation.

Amick remains behind bars without bond and the DA’s office says more charges are expected.